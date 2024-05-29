Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

Get Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) alerts:

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.2892 dividend. This is a boost from Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Company Profile

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ), a property company, owns, develops, rents, and manages commercial properties in the Öresund region, Sweden. Its property portfolio includes office/retail, logistics/production, and projects and land in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund, and Copenhagen. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.