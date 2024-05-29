MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Shares Down 1.8%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

