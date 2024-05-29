Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Shares Down 0.2%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Dacotah Banks Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

