DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.35-13.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.16 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.350-13.750 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DKS opened at $194.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $225.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

