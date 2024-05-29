Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLSPF) Shares Down 1.6%

Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLSPF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Plus Products Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68.

Plus Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plus Products, Inc (Canada) engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of cannabis infused products. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to both regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational, markets. The company was founded by Jacob F. Heimark and Roy McFarland on March 29, 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.