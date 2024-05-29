Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in BCE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in BCE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.86%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.