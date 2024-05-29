Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Shares Up 0.8%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 8,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 3,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

