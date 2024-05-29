Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $47.23 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00054414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,168,413,167 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

