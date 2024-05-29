G999 Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2.72 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00054414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001012 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

