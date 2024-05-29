Pax Dollar (USDP) Tops One Day Volume of $1.46 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $145.78 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001708 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

