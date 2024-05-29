Short Interest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Rises By 144.5%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, an increase of 144.5% from the April 30th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,451.2 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance
BMDPF stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.50.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
