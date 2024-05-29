Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Rises By 218.3%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 218.3% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Bank of Ireland Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

