Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Drops By 79.5%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the April 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days.
Bank of East Asia Price Performance
Shares of BKEAY opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.52.
About Bank of East Asia
