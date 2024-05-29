Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Drops By 79.5%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the April 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Shares of BKEAY opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

