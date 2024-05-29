Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Up 172.1% in May

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, an increase of 172.1% from the April 30th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.2 days.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

