Short Interest in Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Rises By 200.0%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bancorp 34 Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCTF opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. Bancorp 34 has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

