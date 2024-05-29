B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

See Also

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.