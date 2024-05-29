Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Up 67.6% in May

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,300 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the April 30th total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 275.2 days.
Proximus Stock Up 18.3 %
OTCMKTS BGAOF opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.
Proximus Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Proximus
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The 4 Horsemen of the Generative AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.