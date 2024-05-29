Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Up 67.6% in May

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,300 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the April 30th total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 275.2 days.

Proximus Stock Up 18.3 %

OTCMKTS BGAOF opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

