Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,800 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 981,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Bombardier Stock Performance
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
