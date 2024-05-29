Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bechtle Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BECTY opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. Bechtle has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.19.
About Bechtle
