Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Expands By 100.0%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDVSY opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. The Bidvest Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. The Bidvest Group’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

