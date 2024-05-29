BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlueScope Steel Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BLSFY opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. BlueScope Steel has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

About BlueScope Steel

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.