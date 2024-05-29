BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlueScope Steel Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BLSFY opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. BlueScope Steel has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84.
About BlueScope Steel
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlueScope Steel
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- The 4 Horsemen of the Generative AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.