Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,770 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Agree Realty worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE ADC opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADC. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,450 shares of company stock worth $971,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

