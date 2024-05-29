Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

