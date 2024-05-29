Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,593,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,025,000 after buying an additional 81,427 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,084,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 77,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,141 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

