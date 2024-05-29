Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 187 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after buying an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,636,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after acquiring an additional 964,709 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.12.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

