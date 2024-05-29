Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Masco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Masco by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 62,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

