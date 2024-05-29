Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,412,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,573,750. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

