Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after acquiring an additional 186,639 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 187,508 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.