Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 59.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 876,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 327,931 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

