Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,001 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,792 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2,858.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,409,000 after buying an additional 991,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 56.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,053,000 after buying an additional 970,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 145.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 864,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,954,000 after buying an additional 512,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Shares of INCY opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

