KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

