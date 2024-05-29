Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $316,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,432,000 after buying an additional 1,915,699 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after buying an additional 1,465,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,179,000 after buying an additional 853,783 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.