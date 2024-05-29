Commerce Bank Buys 72 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $570.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $597.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.67. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

