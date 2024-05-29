SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $316,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,699 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,179,000 after purchasing an additional 853,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of JCI opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

