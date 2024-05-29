The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Allstate has increased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allstate to earn $17.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $164.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average of $156.16. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.