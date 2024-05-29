Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Q.E.P. Stock Performance

QEPC stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. Q.E.P. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of -0.30.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

