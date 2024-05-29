Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$220.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$228.75 million.

See Also

