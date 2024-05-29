American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $11.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.24.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after buying an additional 2,672,793 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $28,867,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 191.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,448,000 after buying an additional 2,190,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after buying an additional 2,001,247 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

