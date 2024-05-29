Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

IBTX opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.36. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 81,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 226,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

