Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Downgraded by Wedbush

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IKNA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

