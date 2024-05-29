Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

Shares of BRZE opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12. Braze has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after acquiring an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Braze by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after buying an additional 128,645 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Braze by 537.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 810,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

