Ambarella’s (AMBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.82% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,742,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,300.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.