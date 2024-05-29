DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,938,000 after buying an additional 747,937 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after buying an additional 2,022,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after buying an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after buying an additional 781,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

