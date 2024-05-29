IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 188.46% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.96% and a negative net margin of 453.76%. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IceCure Medical
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
