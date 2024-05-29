CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.
View Our Latest Analysis on CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 114,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CareTrust REIT
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The 4 Horsemen of the Generative AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.