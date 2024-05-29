CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 114,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

