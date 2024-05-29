HC Wainwright Cuts Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target to $4.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 200.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

