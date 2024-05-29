JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $14.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

DLocal stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

