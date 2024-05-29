Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.21.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. Insmed has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

