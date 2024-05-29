Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 13.7 %

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $88.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.54. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

