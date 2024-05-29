Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Price Target to $2.00

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.06% from the company’s previous close.

Lilium Stock Performance

Shares of LILM opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $1,609,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in Lilium by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lilium by 297.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,349,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,249 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

